Jury selection begins in child abuse trial for ex-Rangers pitcher John Wetteland

Jury selection starts Monday in the trial for former Texas Rangers pitcher John Wetteland.

Wetteland is accused of repeatedly abusing a young relative at his former home in Bartonville, which is about 10 miles south of Denton.

Bartonville police arrested Wetteland in 2019. A grand jury indicted him that year on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The accuser, who is now an adult, told police the abuse happened on three occasions between 2004 and 2006. They were between 4 and 6 years old at the time.

Wetteland pitched for the New York Yankees and was named the 1996 World Series MVP.

He then pitched for the Rangers from 1997 to 2000. He was indicted into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame in 2005.

Wetteland’s attorney said his client is innocent and told the Dallas Morning News Wetteland was shocked by the allegation.