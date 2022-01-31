Suspect arrested for beating elderly Dallas man to death with a cane

Police have made an arrest for the beating death of an 82-year-old man in Dallas over the weekend.

According to the Dallas Police Department, Charles Tillery was found injured and bloody on the side of the road in South Dallas early Sunday morning. He later died at the hospital.

Detectives talked to possible witnesses who said they saw a much younger man rob and beat the elderly man with a cane or walking stick.

A few hours later, they arrested 32-year-old Darren Hanson and charged him with capital murder.

Hanson, who has a long criminal history, is being held in the Dallas County jail. His bond amount has not yet been set.

