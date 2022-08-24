2 arrested in connection to shooting on Santa Fe Trail

article

Dallas police arrested two men who shot a jogger on the Santa Fe Trail in Old East Dallas.

21-year-old Jonathan Chapa and 20-year-old Gilbert Uvalle were arrested on August 18 and are currently in the Dallas County Jail.

Family members say artist Antonio Lechuga was finishing a five-mile run on the popular exercise trail on July 15 when he was shot twice in the chest.

Lechuga, who is still recovering in the hospital after multiple surgeries, told family members he barely heard the shots since he was wearing headphones. He did not see a shooter.

Patty Rodriguez, whose family lives in the area, saw the shooting. She said she told police the shots came from the front-passenger’s side of a car.

"And when I heard the gunshots I just turned and that’s when I saw the white car," she recalled. "It was like 10-13 gunshots…like, right whenever they got done shooting, they just took off."

City of Dallas officials said, typically, more than 1,000 people use the Santa Fe Trail each day.