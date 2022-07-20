Dallas artist recovering after being shot while out jogging

A 37-year-old Dallas artist is recovering at a hospital after family members said he was shot while jogging along the Santa Fe Trail in Old East Dallas.

The shooting happened on July 15, at about 6:30 p.m.

Family of Antonio Lechuga said he was finishing a five-mile run when, all of a sudden, he was shot twice in the chest area. Family members believe it was a random shooting.

Dallas police said no arrests have been made. They would not say if they have learned about a motive or if they have any suspects.

Lechuga’s sister said he lives a few blocks away from the trail and uses it daily.

"It’s sad because now his normal is not normal anymore, you know?" Cynthia Lechuga said.

Some of Lechuga’s artwork is on display at Love Texas Art in Fort Worth’s Sundance Square.

A fundraiser will be held for him Saturday evening.

He’s expected to spend at least the next several weeks recovering in a hospital.