Dallas artist recovering after being shot while out jogging
DALLAS - A 37-year-old Dallas artist is recovering at a hospital after family members said he was shot while jogging along the Santa Fe Trail in Old East Dallas.
The shooting happened on July 15, at about 6:30 p.m.
Family of Antonio Lechuga said he was finishing a five-mile run when, all of a sudden, he was shot twice in the chest area. Family members believe it was a random shooting.
Dallas police said no arrests have been made. They would not say if they have learned about a motive or if they have any suspects.
Lechuga’s sister said he lives a few blocks away from the trail and uses it daily.
"It’s sad because now his normal is not normal anymore, you know?" Cynthia Lechuga said.
READ MORE: Trackdown: Help find Higinio Edwin Flores' killers
Some of Lechuga’s artwork is on display at Love Texas Art in Fort Worth’s Sundance Square.
A fundraiser will be held for him Saturday evening.
He’s expected to spend at least the next several weeks recovering in a hospital.