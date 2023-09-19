16-year-old Arlington Lamar HS shooter to be sentenced for capital murder

A Tarrant County juvenile court jury is set to begin deciding the punishment for an Arlington Lamar High School student accused of killing a classmate at school.

Ja’Shawn Poirier was shot to death outside the school back in March. A second student was hit in the face by shrapnel.

The accused gunman, who recently turned 16, is being tried in juvenile court. His name is not being released because he is a minor.

After jurors were selected on Monday, he pleaded "true" to capital murder, which is similar to a guilty plea.

It is now up to a jury to decide the length of his sentence. It could range from probation to 40 years in prison.

"It just depends on what were the circumstances. What were the aggravating factors? What were the mitigating factors and then after the offense happened, were you remorseful? You know, have you learned your lesson? Have you proven to the people at the juvenile facility that you're ready to change your life because again at the end of the day, we're still talking about a kid," said Health Harris, an attorney who is not involved in the case but was asked to provide some perspective.

Because the gunman is a juvenile, the sentencing will be different.

Harris said there would be another hearing when he turns 19 to determine if he should be released or moved to an adult prison.

"It's going to be based on his performance and how well he's done on the rehabilitation track," Harris said.

After the shooting, police found weapons in an apartment the teen shared with his father.

The father, a convicted felon, was sentenced this month to six years in federal prison for illegal possession of firearms.

The trial is expected to take most of the week.