Father of accused Lamar High School shooter sentenced for gun crimes

The father of an accused school shooter in Arlington received six and a half years in federal prison for gun crimes.

John Edward Porter appeared previously in court at a hearing for his 15-year-old son.

Police said the son used Porter's shotgun to kill one classmate and injure another on the steps of Arlington Lamar High School back in March.

Related article

Porter was barred from having guns after he was convicted of robbery and sexual battery in 1996.

His son is awaiting trial for capital murder.

The judge ordered a mental evaluation on the son before his case moves forward.