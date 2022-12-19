16 tornadoes confirmed in North Texas severe weather outbreak

The National Weather Service confirmed a 16th tornado in the severe weather outbreak we saw earlier this month across North Texas.

The NWS has been surveying the damage from the storms to determine how many tornadoes touched down.

The new tornado was an EF-0 near Mineral Wells with wind speeds maxing out around 80 miles per hour.

The NWS had already previously identified 15 other tornadoes from Dec. 13.

The strongest were four EF-2 tornadoes that touched down: one in Wise County, one in Blue Ridge, one in Lamar County and another in Eastland County.

There were also seven EF-1 tornadoes recorded.

They include two in Grapevine, one in North Richland Hills, one in Wolfe City, one in Sansom Park, one near Santo and one in Bluff Dale.

The strongest EF-1 was in Grapevine with wind speeds up to 110 miles per hour.

The rest of the tornadoes were EF-0s.

NWS survey crews looked at things like whether trees were snapped or uprooted to make their determinations. They look at a lot of factors, including soil saturation and the health of the tree.