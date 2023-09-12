$15,000 reward offered for 7-year-old killed in shooting

There's now a $15,000 reward for whoever can provide information to arrest the killer of a 7-year-old boy in Dallas this summer.

The reward was posted by the ATF. It's assisting Dallas police in the investigation.

On July 2 around 9:30 p.m., Dallas police say gunfire hit a Pleasant Grove apartment complex. 7-year-old Kyrie Bares was fatally shot.

FOX 4 spoke with his mother back in July. She says a bullet came through the wall of the wall of their second-story apartment.

"Kyrie was just laying at the end of the bed playing on his video game on his phone," said his mother, Danielle Brown.

Kyrie's mom said he loved Spider-Man and the color red. He was going to start second grade this school year. Now, the ATF is offering a reward of up to $15,000.

"We have what’s called a task force officer that works for the Dallas Police Department who is assigned to ATF on one of our violent crime task force. He brought this case to us," explained Sara Abel, Dallas ATF PIO. "Being a child, it touches home with a lot of us. That family deserves some answers, and this is one with the partnership with the Dallas Police Department we decided we could put a reward out there in hopes that we could gather some information from the public."

Police have limited evidence but are confident Kyrie's family was not targeted.

No suspect description has been released.

Police could not confirm if the shooting was a drive-by or if there was a suspect vehicle.

Kyrie's' mother says she heard about three gunshots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ATF or Dallas police.