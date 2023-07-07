Dallas 7-year-old shot while sleeping in apartment dies

A 7-year-old who was shot while he was sleeping in his Dallas apartment earlier this week has died.

Dallas police say Kyrie Barnes died from his injuries on Thursday.

Barnes, who was originally reported to be 8 years old, was shot around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

The bullet entered into his room through a second-story window at the apartment complex on Rothington Road, near Interstate 30 and Buckner Boulevard.

Kyrie's family released his photo in hopes that it would encourage anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

Kyrie Barnes

Neighbors described hearing the shots to FOX 4 earlier this week.

"Right after we heard the fireworks, we heard big shots. Probably five or six shots," she recalled. "And we started ducking with our kids to make sure all our kids were okay."

A man who says he does maintenance work for the complex and lives there says he saw a pickup truck drive by after shots were fired.

"When I heard the gunshots, it was about 8 on the other side of the property. In that time, a white truck passed by. But at the same time of the gunshots, there were some fireworks," he recalled. "But I don’t know. The people here responded, then we heard three other gunshots."

Related article

Dallas Police detectives say they have determined the shots came from outside the apartment. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Police are still investigating and haven't said whether the apartment where the boy lived was targeted, or if this was random.

No information about any possible suspects have been released at this time.