$10K reward offered for 14-year-old Garland triple murder suspect

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of 14-year-old Abel Elias Acosta, who is accused of opening fire inside a Garland convenience store Sunday, killing three people and injuring another.

Garland Crimestoppers is offering a reward of $5,000, and then Jerry Reynolds, president of Car Pro Radio Network/owner of KPIR, offered an additional $5,000 reward, bringing the total reward to $10,000.

A Directive to Apprehend was issued for the 14-year-old after police said evidence was found that identified him as the gunman who killed three teens at a Garland Texaco in a "targeted, retaliatory attack."

Information on juvenile suspects is not normally released, but police said that "due to the nature of the offense and potential risk to the public, the court has authorized the release of his information."

Police had previously arrested another 14-year-old they believed was the gunman. But he was not charged for the crime and was released to his family. Police said he remains a person of interest in this case.

Acosta is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators said he is the son of Richard Acosta Jr., who was arrested by police after they identified him as the getaway driver of the white truck that was seen on surveillance video outside the Texaco.

He has been transferred to Dallas County Jail, and his bond is set at $3 million.