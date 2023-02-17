Car stolen in Fort Worth crashes in Johnson County during police chase

article

Fort Worth police said the driver of a stolen vehicle tried to flee after a high-speed chase ended in a violent crash overnight.

Police said officers tried to stop a pickup that had been reported stolen in southern Tarrant County.

The truck was spotted around 2 a.m. Friday at the Stallion Point Apartments. But when officers approached, the driver took off heading south on Interstate 35.

Police said the driver lost control about 10 minutes later and crashed on I-35 near Conveyer Drive in Johnson County.

4 injured in rollover crash following chase in Lake Worth

Five people were in the pickup. Several were injured. It’s not clear how badly.

The driver was arrested as he tried to run away from the crash scene.

He’s facing multiple charges including theft of a motor vehicle and evading arrest.