Dallas weather: Rainy Mother's Day, flood watch in effect

Take your Mother's Day plans inside on Sunday, it is going to be a rainy one out there.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the Dallas area and south on Sunday and into the afternoon on Monday.

Sunday Forecast: Rainy Mother's Day

Expect a few inches of rain on Sunday.

There will be widespread showers and rumbles, especially along I-20 and to the south.

While some are waking up to breaks in the clouds, another round of rain is moving in.

Rain will move in from the south and west as we move throughout the day.

The time for the most widespread rain will be from the late morning into the late afternoon.

Around 5 p.m. we expect rain coverage to taper off a bit.

The good news is, outside of the possibility of flooding, the chance for severe weather is pretty low.

There could be some quarter-sized hail and gusty winds from the strongest storms, but heavy rain is our biggest concern.

Temperatures for the day will top out around the 70s.

Live Radar - North Texas

7-Day Forecast

The rain is expected to stick around a bit on Monday.

Things will dry out on Tuesday before we get back into an active weather pattern later in the week.