13-year-old, 19-year-old killed in Fort Worth shooting

Two young men were shot and killed in Fort Worth over the weekend.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning on East Baltimore Avenue, which is in a neighborhood near Interstate 35W and Allen Avenue.

Fort Worth police didn’t release any details about the case but said two victims were taken to the hospital.

Both victims, identified as 13-year-old Kory Smith and 19-year-old Simieon Joseph, died from their injuries.

There’s no word on a suspect or motive for the shootings.

Homicide detectives are investigating, police said.

