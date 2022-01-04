11 displaced in southwest Fort Worth apartment fire

article

In southwest Fort Worth, 11 people lost their homes in an early morning apartment fire.

Firefighters found the flames coming through the roof of the Chisholm Ranch Apartments on Pecos River Trail around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

It took them about 45 minutes to evacuate everyone and get the fire under control.

Almost all of the units in the two-story building were damaged because of the flames and smoke and water damage.

It’s not yet clear how the fire started.

No one was hurt.

