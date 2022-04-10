Dallas police searching for killer of local pastor

Dallas police are asking for help to find the person who shot and killed a local pastor in South Dallas Wednesday night.

The victim’s family is still left without answers as to why he was murdered.

On Sunday, Karl Hollins' family celebrated his life where he spent every Sunday.

The 38-year-old ordained pastor held street services in South Dallas, as well as a prison ministry. He also worked as a security guard.

On April 7, his family said he took a break from work.

According to Dallas police, just after 7 p.m., Hollins was shot by an unknown suspect near the 3400 block of Harmon Street, near Fair Park.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Hollins leaves behind six children and his siblings, who are still unable to process the loss.

"My brother did not live to 40. That is devastating and it hasn’t settled with me just yet," his sister, Crystal Hollins, said. "I haven’t had time because I need to be strong for my momma."

"Awesome man of god, awesome man of God. He taught me what a man is supposed to do for a woman, as a man," Hollins’ mother, Tammy Jones, said.

Dallas police have not yet released a motive or a suspect description at this time.

There is a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of Hollins’ killer.

