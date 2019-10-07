Kona-Crusted Prime Sirloin

2 – 6 oz. prime top sirloin steaks

2 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive oil

2 tbsp. Kona coffee spice rub

Kosher Salt, as needed

3 cups of Brussels sprouts

2 cups of cremini or shiitake mushrooms

1 cup of pearl onions, peeled

1 cup of half and half

1 cup of heavy cream

1 tbsp. of roasted garlic puree

1 tsp. thyme, chopped

½ cup of parmesan, grated

¼ cup of Dijon mustard

½ cup of Brandy

Tools Needed:

Grill

2 roasting pans

Tongs

Wash Brussels sprouts under cold running water, then pat dry.

With a paring knife, remove the stem then cut in half.

Toss with pearl onions, olive oil and generous pinch of salt in a roasting pan. Place in the oven at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes, or until tender when pierced with a fork.

Cut the mushrooms in half or quarters, depending on the size.