Kona-Crusted Prime Sirloin
2 – 6 oz. prime top sirloin steaks
2 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive oil
2 tbsp. Kona coffee spice rub
Kosher Salt, as needed
3 cups of Brussels sprouts
2 cups of cremini or shiitake mushrooms
1 cup of pearl onions, peeled
1 cup of half and half
1 cup of heavy cream
1 tbsp. of roasted garlic puree
1 tsp. thyme, chopped
½ cup of parmesan, grated
¼ cup of Dijon mustard
½ cup of Brandy
Tools Needed:
Grill
2 roasting pans
Tongs
Vegetables
- Wash Brussels sprouts under cold running water, then pat dry.
- With a paring knife, remove the stem then cut in half.
- Toss with pearl onions, olive oil and generous pinch of salt in a roasting pan. Place in the oven at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes, or until tender when pierced with a fork.
- Cut the mushrooms in half or quarters, depending on the size.
- Toss the mushrooms with olive oil salt and pepper. Place in the oven at 400 degrees for 10-15 minutes or until tender.
Brandy Cream Sauce
- In a saucepan, whisk the half and half, heavy cream, roasted garlic, thyme, parmesan, salt, Dijon mustard and Brandy to combine.
- Bring to a simmer over medium heat just long enough for the sauce to thicken.
Steak
- Generously season the sirloins with Kosher salt and Kona rub on both sides.
- Place seasoned sirloin on clean, hot grill. Cook to desired doneness, flipping and rotating periodically to prevent the rub from charring.
- Remove steak from grill and let rest for two minutes.
- Plate Brussels sprouts, pearl onions and mushrooms on a serving plate, then place the steak on top.
- Pour brandy cream sauce over and around the vegetables and serve.
Serves 2