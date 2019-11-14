Unique gifts for those who seem to have everything

Think they already have everything? I'll be they don't have one of these!

Peek-A-Boo Ponytail Friendly Hats

Peekaboo hats are designed to let your hair hang out. These knit hats feature hidden holes for your ponytail to peek right through to keep your head warm and your pony perfect!

Buy It: peekaboos-hats.com

Oribel Cocoon 3-Stage High Chair

The Cocoon’s modern look allows this high chair to fit perfectly in any contemporary kitchen or living space and it's also ergonomically designed to facilitate eating and napping! Thoughtful design means no food trapped corners or seams- it even stores in a compact configuration. 6 height adjustments, 3 recline positions and all kinds of attachments. Grows with your child from 6 months to 3 years!

Buy It: amzn.to/2q8SMR1

Snow Fort Snow Globe

Advertisement

Be the envy of the neighborhood and the perfect Instagram setting- this 48” x 46” x 53” snow globe winter fort is picture perfect! It's made from high-quality materials and deflates for super slim storage when the season is done!

Buy It: amzn.to/2oA3Je5

Acrylic Painting Party Pack

Invite your family and friends, sip your favorite beverage and celebrate your creativity. Art Studio Live's Paint Party Pack provides all the tools for you to host a paint party for up to 4 people per party pack. Hosting a bigger party? Add a few more packs to ensure everyone is joining in the fun. Art Studio Live brings the paint party experience to you!

Buy It: amzn.to/325ie7o

Necklet

No more tangle! The Necklet layering clasp allows you to keep your layered necklaces just that - layered- not tangled. The lightweight magnetic layering clasp is designed to hold multiple necklaces and is nothing short of magic.

Buy It: shopnecklet.com

Wrap Buddies Wrapping Paper Holder and Tape Dispenser

Get ready to make gift wrapping enjoyable again. No more lost tape and runaway rolls now you can measure, cut, and tape with ease with the Wrap Buddies. Holds the roll and the tape! You'll want to get an extra set for yourself too! Let it keep your tape close at hand, alongside the paper, for less hassle and more joy.

Buy It: amzn.to/2N2G7bs

Wine Condom

When we say "they don't have this" we mean it! Protect your Pinot with the Wine Condom. They fit flush with the opening and hug the bottle-- preventing spills. Plus, now your wine bottle fits in the fridge. The company's mission is to make even the most uptight wine snob smile.

Buy It: amzn.to/2qX3eeJ

Invroheat Room Heater Art

Stay warm while adding a decorative touch to your room with The Invroheat Hanging Room Heater. Safer than floor heaters these decorative wall hanging space heaters use patented Infrared Technology that's safe for children and pets. It saves over 50% on electricity cost compared to conventional space heaters plus it rolls up for easy carrying and storage and is completely silent.

Buy It: amzn.to/2WvAMMM

Magic Ornaments

40 ornaments fit flat into ONE envelope! Forget taking up tons of room with holiday storage these ornaments go from flat to festive in an instant! Reversible color schemes give you TWICE the options!

Buy It: www.magicornaments.com

Nira Skincare Laser

Reverse the signs of aging in as little as 2 minutes a day. Now you can use the same laser technology used by professional dermatologists - in the comfort of your own home. The NIRA Skincare Laser is FDA Cleared and proven to reduce lines and even deep wrinkles. Plus it's less than half the price of other laser treatment options and comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee!

Buy It: www.niraskin.com

Dyson Air Wrap

Attract your hair.. with air! Propelled by the Dyson digital motor, users can curl, wave, smooth and dry with no extreme heat. The Dyson Air Wrap wraps your hair for you and uses negative ions and cool shot to reduce static and set your style. By combining powerful airflow with controlled heat, it dries your hair as it styles. Includes: Pre-Styling Dryer, TWO 1.2" Airwrap Barrels, TWO 1.6" Airwrap Barrels, Firm Smoothing Brush, Soft Smoothing Brush, Round Volumizing Brush

Power (watts) 1300.

Buy It: amzn.to/2Czv5o3

Related: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide