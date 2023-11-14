Longtime North Texas representatives leave Congress amid partisanship, gridlock in DC

article

Political experts say the exodus from Congress in North Texas is due to multiple factors, but a common denominator is fatigue from the gridlock and partisanship in DC.

The November election in 2024 is already must-see TV with the possible rematch between President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump.

New developments have made down-ballot races interesting as well, starting with the March primaries.

"Because the parties are increasingly beholden to fringe elements within their own caucuses. I think that, you know, more mainstream, traditional public servants and politicians who are interested in policy, interested in governance, interested in finding solutions to the nation's problems, they say that doesn't seem to be what's happening on Capitol Hill," said Matthew Wilson, a political scientist from Southern Methodist University.

We don't know for certain what motivated the decisions of two outgoing Republicans: longtime Fort Worth Congresswoman Kay Granger and Denton County Congressman Michael Burgess both announced they will not run for re-election.

Granger said in a statement she is encouraged by the "next generation of leaders" in her district. Burgess thanked his supporters and constituents, but neither said why they are departing.

Wilson says the DC exodus is interesting because every seat is a safe seat for the Republican Party.

He says with Granger and Burgess, age is a factor, but Wilson also believes the Trump factor and dysfunction in the House also played a big role.

"That starts to wear thin with a longtime public servant like a Kay Granger, who just says, you know, I don't need this circus," said Wilson. "And to the extent that Washington is increasingly becoming that circus and to the extent that a small Republican majority has given outsize importance to those fringe characters, I think that has led to disillusionment by some of your more traditional mainstream Republicans."

A third North Texas congressional seat will also be open on the Democrat side.

Rep. Collin Allred is giving up his safe blue seat to run for U.S. Senate in a bid to challenge Ted Cruz.