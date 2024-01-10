Presidential primary dates: 2024 election timeline
The 2024 election year is poised to be a rematch of the 2020 election between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.
Both men are currently on track to be the presumptive nominees for their respective political parties, despite Biden’s inconsistent approval rating and Trump’s legal troubles.
But nothing is a done deal yet as voters will have their say over the next several months amid primary elections and caucasus to choose the party’s nominee.
Here are the key dates leading up to the 2024 general election in November as the political map takes shape.
When is the presidential primary in my state?
January
- Jan. 15: Iowa caucus (Democratic caucus will be mail-in only with results being announced in March)
- Jan. 23: New Hampshire primary
February
- Feb. 3: South Carolina Democratic primary
- Feb. 6: Nevada Democratic primary
- Feb. 8: Nevada Republican caucus Virgin Islands Republican caucus
- Nevada Republican caucus
- Virgin Islands Republican caucus
- Feb. 24: South Carolina Republican primary
- Feb. 27: Michigan primary
March
- March 2: Missouri Republican caucus Washington, D.C. Republican primary
- Missouri Republican caucus
- Washington, D.C. Republican primary
Super Tuesday: March 5, 2024
Super Tuesday is the big-gulp moment for any presidential candidate who makes it that far. It’s the biggest day of competition in American democracy except for Election Day itself. It’s super nail-bitey, super expensive and often super-clarifying — the killer and maker of dreams.
Voters cast their ballots in the voting booths at the early vote location at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in North Charleston, South Carolina on October 16, 2020. (Credit: LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)
States holding contests on Super Tuesday include:
- Alabama primary
- American Samoa Democratic caucus
- Arkansas primary
- California primary
- Colorado primary
- Iowa Democratic caucus
- Maine primary
- Massachusetts primary
- Minnesota primary
- North Carolina primary
- Oklahoma primary
- Tennessee primary
- Texas primary
- Utah primary
- Vermont primary
- Virginia primary
March (continued)
- March 12: Democrats abroad primary Georgia primary Hawaii Republican caucus Mississippi primary Northern Mariana Islands Democratic primary Washington primary
- Democrats abroad primary
- Georgia primary
- Hawaii Republican caucus
- Mississippi primary
- Northern Mariana Islands Democratic primary
- Washington primary
- March 19: Arizona primary Florida primary Illinois primary Kansas primary Ohio primary
- Arizona primary
- Florida primary
- Illinois primary
- Kansas primary
- Ohio primary
- March 23: Louisiana primary Missouri Democratic primary
- Louisiana primary
- Missouri Democratic primary
April
- April 2: Connecticut primary Delaware primary New York primary Rhode Island primary Wisconsin primary
- Connecticut primary
- Delaware primary
- New York primary
- Rhode Island primary
- Wisconsin primary
- April 6: Alaska Democratic primary Hawaii Democratic primary North Dakota Democratic primary
- Alaska Democratic primary
- Hawaii Democratic primary
- North Dakota Democratic primary
- April 13: Wyoming Democratic caucus
- April 23: Pennsylvania primary
- April 28: Puerto Rico Democratic primary
May
- May 7: Indiana primary
- May 14: Maryland primary Nebraska primary West Virginia primary
- Maryland primary
- Nebraska primary
- West Virginia primary
- May 21: Kentucky primary Oregon primary
- Kentucky primary
- Oregon primary
- May 25: Idaho Republican caucus
June
- June 4: DC Democratic primary Montana primary New Jersey primary New Mexico primary South Dakota primary
- DC Democratic primary
- Montana primary
- New Jersey primary
- New Mexico primary
- South Dakota primary
- June 8: Guam Democratic caucus
July
- July 15-18: Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, WI
August
- August 19-22: Democratic National Convention in Chicago, IL
September
- Sept. 16: Presidential Debate in San Marcos, TX
- Sept. 25: Vice Presidential Debate in Easton, PA
October
- Oct. 1: Presidential Debate in Petersburg, VA
- Oct. 9: Presidential Debate in Salt Lake City, UT
November
- Nov. 5: Election Day
December
- Dec. 17: Electors cast votes
The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.