New faces, same majority when TX legislature reconvenes

The Brief Republicans extended their majorities in the Texas House and Senate on election night The Texas House will have 32 new members when they meet in January The 89th Legislature begins Jan. 14, 2025



When legislators return to the Texas State House in January, they'll have some introductions to make, despite minimal shifts in party balance.

Thirty-two new members will walk into the Texas House chambers in January; 26 Republicans and six Democrats.

On election night, Republicans added two seats and now hold an 88-62 majority.

Many of the new Republicans come from efforts by Gov. Greg Abbott to replace members who voted against school vouchers and by Attorney General Ken Paxton, who went after members who voted to impeach him.

These are the 32 new members of the Texas House:

District 2 - Brent Money (R), will replace Jill Dutton (R)

District 6 - Daniel Alders (R), will replace Matt Shaefer (R)

District 11 - Joanne Shofner (R), will replace Travis Clardy (R)

District 12 - Trey Wharton (R), will replace Kyle Kacal (R)

District 14 - Paul Dyson (R), will replace John Raney (R)

District 18 - Janis Hold (R), will replace Ernest Bales (R)

District 26 - Matt Morgan (R), will replace Jacey Jetton (R)

District 29 - Jeffrey Barry (R), will replace Ed Thompson (R)

District 30 - A.J. Louderback (R), will replace Geanie Morrison (R)

District 33 - Katrina Pierson (R), will replace Justin Holland (R)

District 34 - Denise Villalobos (R), will replace Abel Herrero (D)

District 44 - Alan Schoolcraft (R), will replace John Kuempel (R)

District 53 - Wes Virdell (R), will replace Andrew Murr (R)

District 55 - Hillary Hickland (R), will replace Hugh Shine (R)

District 56 - Pat Curry (R), will replace Charles "Doc" Anderson (R)

District 58 - Helen Kerwin (R), will replace DeWayne Burns (R)

District 60 - Mike Olcott (R), will replace Glenn Rogers (R)

District 61 - Keresa Richardson (R), will replace Frederick Frazier (R)

District 62 - Shelley Luther (R), will replace Reggie Smith (R)

District 64 - Andy Hopper (R), will replace Lynn Stucky (R)

District 65 - Mitch Little (R), will replace Kronda Thimesch (R)

District 77 - Vincent Perez (R), will replace Lina Ortega (R)

District 80 - Don McLaughlin, Jr. (R), will replace Tracy King (D)

District 87 - Caroline Fairly (R), will replace Four Price (R)

District 91 - David Lowe (R), will replace Stephanie Klick (R)

District 97 - John McQueeny (R), will replace Craig Goldman (R)

District 107 - Linda Garcia (D), will replace Victoria Neave Criado (D)

District 109 - Aicha Davis (D), will replace Carl Oscar Sherman (D)

District 115 - Cassandra Hernandez (D), will replace Julie Johnson (D)

District 121 - Marc LaHood (R), will replace Steve Allison (R)

District 139 - Charlene Ward Johnson (D), will replace Jarvis Johnson (D)

District 146 - Lauren Ashley Simmons (D), will replace Shawn Nicole Thierry (D)

State Senate

Only 15 of the 31 state Senate seats were up for grabs Tuesday night.

Republicans were hoping to flip one seat and expand their majority to 20-11 with Adam Hinojosa challenging incumbent Democrat Morgan LaMantia in District 27. Results show Hinojosa with a 1% lead over LaMantia with 99% of the votes counted and a nearly 3,000 vote lead for the Republican.

Thirteen incumbents held their seats Tuesday night.

One other seat will have a new face come January with Brent Hagenbuch winning in District 30.

The Republican Hagenbuch will replace Republican Drew Springer, who did not seek reelection.

The 89th Legislature begins on Jan. 14, 2025.