Ken Paxton's revenge tour sees mixed results in Texas primaries

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton's so-called "revenge tour" had mixed results in Tuesday's Texas primaries.

Paxton endorsed dozens of challengers in Texas House races.

The attorney general was looking to unseat Republican House members who voted to impeach him last year.

Paxton was acquitted in a political trial in the Texas Senate.

Eight Paxton-backed candidates won on Tuesday night, including his impeachment defense lawyer Mitch Little and COVID-19 mandate defying salon owner Shelley Luther.

Nine of the attorney general's candidates will compete in runoffs. House Speaker Dade Phelan, Paxton's main target after the impeachment, will fight for his seat against challenger David Covey in the May 28 runoff.

20 Paxton-endorsed candidates lost on Tuesday, including Daren Meis who was running up against House impeachment manager Jeff Leach.