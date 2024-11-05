Former Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson wins uncontested Texas House Dist. 33

The Brief Ex-Trump campaign spokesperson Katrina Pierson has won a seat in the Texas House. State House District 33 represents Rockwall and a portion of Collin County. Pierson's race was uncontested after defeating State Rep. Justin Holland in a primary runoff.



Former Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson has won a seat in District 33 of the Texas State House.

Pierson's general election race was not contested after a fiercely competitive primary.

Pierson won the runoff for Texas State House District 33 in Rockwall against Republican incumbent Justin Holland.

Holland has represented District 33, which covers Rockwall and parts Collin County, since 2017.

Katrina Pierson, former national spokesperson for the Trump administration, listens during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, U.S., on Saturday, July 10, 2021. The three-day conference is titled "America UnCanceled. Expand

Pierson is a former Tea Party activist, best known as Donald Trump's national spokesperson in the 2016 campaign.

She has the backing of Texas Governor Greg Abbott as he hopes to push for education savings accounts in the next legislative session.

The governor was with Pierson on the campaign trail during the primary season.

