Large sinkhole forms in Pleasant Grove area of Dallas Monday morning

The Brief A large sinkhole formed on a residential street in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas on Monday morning. The roadway appears to be shut down. This is a developing story.



Dallas Police have closed a roadway in the Pleasant Grove area after a sinkhole formed Monday morning.

Large Sinkhole Forms in Pleasant Grove

What we know:

The sinkhole is located in the 1800 block of Riverway Dr., a residential neighborhood adjacent to Lake June.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials say around 9:15 a.m., a pickup pulling a trailer became stuck in the sinkhole. Officials say they are not sure if the sinkhole opened underneath the truck or the pickup drove into an already existing sinkhole.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Motorists should avoid the area.

It appeared the Dallas Police were blocking the roadway with their vehicles, according to images from SKY 4.

What we don't know:

The cause of the sinkhole has not been determined. The water department was notified and are investigating the situation.

Officials have not released how large the sinkhole.

This is a developing story.