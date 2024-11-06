Abbott’s school voucher plan now has more than enough support

The Brief Every candidate that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott backed in the Texas House general election won. He now has more than enough support for his school voucher program, which uses taxpayer dollars to help parents pay for private school tuition. Abbott will discuss the plan on Wednesday afternoon while visiting a private school in Tyler.



Gov. Greg Abbott is ready to push his school voucher plan again. This time, he has a lot more support.

The Texas governor is celebrating the fact that every candidate he backed in the Texas House general election won.

He said there are now more than enough votes to pass school choice in Texas, allowing taxpayer dollars to help parents pay for private school tuition.

While Republicans held a majority in the Texas Legislature before this election cycle, many rural Republicans and Democrats banded together to vote against Abbott’s plan during the last session.

In the Texas House District 80 race, former Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin declared victory over his Democratic opponent. District 80 borders Mexico. McLaughlin will be the first Republican to represent that district in more than 20 years.

In Corpus Christi, Republican Denise Villalobos flipped Texas House District 34. That gives Republicans control of at least 88 of the 150 seats in the Texas House.

In the Texas Senate, Republican Adam Hinojosa is beating incumbent Democrat Morgan Lamantia with over 95% of the votes counted. It’s the only battleground of the upper chamber.

Abbott is set to speak on Wednesday at a Christian private school in East Texas.

He’s expected to discuss school voucher plans for the next legislative session in January.