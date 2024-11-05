Shelley Luther, former Dallas salon owner jailed during COVID-19, wins in TX House Dist. 62

The Brief Shelley Luther wins in Texas House District 62 Luther made headlines in 2020 when she defied orders to keep her salon closed during COVID-19. Luther lost the race for Texas Senate District 30 in 2020 and lost the primary for House District 62 in 2022.



Shelley Luther, the former Dallas salon owner who was jailed after reopening her salon during the COVID-19 pandemic, is heading to the Texas state house.

Luther defeated Democrat Tiffany Drake Tuesday night, earning more than 75 percent of the vote to win in Texas House District 62.

Luther made national headlines when she reopened her far North Dallas salon in defiance of countywide restrictions.

Shelley Luther

She was jailed for seven days in 2020 after a Dallas County judge found her guilty of civil and criminal contempt of court.

Luther was fined $1,000 for each day her salon, Salon à la Mode, was open after a court ordered it closed.

Luther unsuccessfully ran for state Senate in 2020, losing in a runoff to Drew Springer in District 30.

She lost to then-incumbent Reggie Smith in the 2022 Republican primary for Texas House District 62. Luther defeated Smith in the March 5 primary to move on to the 2024 general election.

"Shelley Luther isn't afraid to stand up for what she believes in and won't ever back down from a fight," reads Luther's website.

House District 62 covers Grayson, Franklin, Fannin and Delta counties.

