Train collides with 18-wheeler in Saginaw

The Brief A train hit the trailer of an 18-wheeler in Saginaw on Monday morning. Neither the train conductor nor the truck driver were hurt. Crews are now working to clean up pallets of what appear to be aluminum cans that spilled onto the tracks.



Crews are working to clean up after a train hit an 18-wheeler at an intersection in the Fort Worth suburb of Saginaw.

What we know:

The accident happened on Monday morning at N. Saginaw Boulevard and Hicks Field Road.

Fort Worth police said a train collided with the trailer of an 18-wheeler.

Neither the train conductor nor the driver were hurt.

Images from SKY 4 showed crews working to clean up what appeared to be pallets of aluminum cans that had spilled onto the tracks.

What we don't know:

Police haven’t released any information about the cause of the accident.

They haven’t said whether the truck tried to beat the train or was stuck on the tracks.

It’s not clear how long cleanup will take.