Shooting suspect escapes Dallas Police HQ through front door, later found near crime scene

The Brief A shooting suspect escaped Dallas Police Headquarters by walking out of an unlocked interview room and leaving through the front door, according to police. The suspect, Josue Aguilar Murillo, was later found near the original crime scene in Pleasant Grove, about 9 miles from police HQ. Murillo was left alone in an unlocked interview room where he walked out and exited the building through the front door. He was seen running from the headquarters.



A man arrested in connection with a Sunday night shooting in Pleasant Grove briefly escaped Dallas police custody by walking out the front door of police headquarters, according to officials.

What we know:

Dallas police detained 26-year-old Josue Aguilar Murillo in connection with a domestic dispute and shooting on Fort Bend Drive. He was taken to the third floor of the Jack Evans Police Headquarters to be interviewed by detectives.

Suspect ‘walked out front door’

According to police, Murillo was left alone in an unlocked interview room. He then walked out, went downstairs, and exited the building through the front door. He was seen running from the headquarters.

Murillo was later located and taken into custody near the original crime scene in Pleasant Grove.

According to Google Maps, the distance between police headquarters and Fort Bend Drive is about nine miles, or an 18-minute drive.

The backstory:

Police responded to a shooting just after 10 p.m. April 6 in the 3200 block of Fort Bend Drive.

Investigators believe Murillo shot a person during a domestic dispute. The victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Police said the suspect and victim knew each other but have not disclosed the nature of their relationship.

Charges

What's next:

Murillo is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, and escape while under arrest. The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how Murillo traveled from the police headquarters back to the Pleasant Grove area. Police have also not released further details on his connection to the victim.