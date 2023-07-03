Texas will be the hottest state in the U.S. this July

You weren't imagining things, this June was hotter than it usually is.

The average high this June was 94 degrees, which is about 2 degrees higher than typical. The five-day streak of 100+ degree temperatures helped push the month to make it the 25th warmest June on record in DFW.

As is typical for a Texas summer, there isn't much relief in sight.

Featured article

In fact, Texas will be the hottest state in the U.S. during the month of July.

Expect more upper 90s and lower 100s over the next few weeks.

Rainfall

In June, we had more rain than usual in North Texas.

Dallas saw about 5 inches of rain, which is about an inch above average for this time of year.

But not everyone got a chance to see some of the wet stuff.

Heading into DFW in Fort Worth hardly got a drop.

Featured article

DFW saw 0.78 inches of rain, which is nearly 3 inches less than usual.

Fort Worth saw 1.31", which is about 2 and a half inches behind the usual rate.

Because of that, those spots are running about three inches below average for the month on June.

We are seeing drought conditions developing across much of North Texas.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 4 WEATHER APP

For July, things will be close to average for the next few weeks, so don't expect any big changes to the conditions, at least through the middle parts of the month.