North Texas saw its largest hailstone ever earlier this month

SANGER, Texas - North Texas saw several days of hail in June, and including the largest hailstone we've ever seen in our area.

The National Weather Service said a hailstone from Sanger in Denton County on June 15 measured 5.9 inches in diameter, which is a new record in North Texas!

To put that in perspective, a softball's diameter is 3.5 inches.

The hailstone, which was found, measured and preserved by Chris Yeatman, also weighed .85 pounds.

The NWS Storm Survey team took a look at the hailstone and verified the measurements.

Several FOX 4 viewers from Sanger sent in photos of large hail on the night of the 15th.

It is still shy of the state record.

The current record is 6.42 inches which was set in 2021 by Hondo, Texas.