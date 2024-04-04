Eclipse weather forecast: Will North Texas clouds impact my view?

The forecast for the April 8th total solar eclipse in North Texas is still looking cloudy.

You can expect to see a lot of high clouds on Monday, but that doesn't mean you won't be able to see the eclipse.

High clouds tend to be thinner and more transparent, which means you should be able to see the eclipse fairly easily.

"It will be fuzzy, but you can see most of the features of the eclipse," said FOX 4 meteorologist Evan Andrews.

The concern is if low clouds will move into the area at the time of the eclipse. Low clouds would really limit the visibility.

After a mostly sunny start to the morning, we are watching to see if low clouds will move in from the southeast.

They will surge north as we get into the afternoon, but it is still too soon to know the exact timing.

Totality for the eclipse will happen from 1:40 p.m. to 1:44 p.m. in Downtown Dallas.

If the low clouds move in after the eclipse, you should be able to see the celestial event.

Areas to the south like Waco and Palestine are very likely to see thick, low clouds.

On Monday night, there is a 50 percent chance at scattered storms, including the risk of some severe weather.

Once the sun sets, there could be some storms that produce hail on Monday night.

7-Day Forecast

There is a 40 percent shot at some rain and storms on Saturday, but the weather should be great on Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Rain chances ramp up Monday night and stick around Tuesday and Wednesday.