North Texans holding onto hope despite cloudy eclipse forecast

The chances of viewing the total solar eclipse next week are getting lower with clouds in the weather forecast for North Texas. But some people are still holding on to hope.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth believes it will be cloudier than normal next Monday.

Forecasters are tracking a weather system that could bring storms into North Texas over the weekend and then clouds on the day of the eclipse.

As of right now, only about 15% of the Dallas-Fort Worth region will have favorable eclipse-viewing conditions.

The millions of people traveling to North Texas for the occasion could home disappointed.

FOX 4’s Tisia Muzinga got reactions from people at Buc-ee’s in Terrell.

A woman who lives near Lake Fork in East Texas said anything is possible. She’s optimistic there will be clear skies.

"I think that could absolutely happen. And I think that they know the chances when they made their reservations to come here. That's one thing you cannot change is the weather. They always say taxes and death, well, can't change the weather either," Linda Garner said.

Multiple counties, including Kaufman County, have already issued emergency declarations because of the anticipated crowds.

And cities like Dallas are still preparing for an increase in visitors.

Because this is Texas and as we all know, the forecast could change.