You can expect to see a few showers and storms this week, but it shouldn't be anything like the severe weather we saw last week.

While temperatures will be up in the 80s on Monday a cold front is expected to move into Texas that could change some things.

The cold air will bring a chance of showers and storms on Tuesday night, mostly in the northern part of North Texas.

Higher coverage showers and storms will be around on Wednesday and Thursday.

Where the cold front stalls out will make a big difference about the location of the storms and the differences in temperatures across the area.

Everyone near and north of the front will get the rain, southern areas will stay warm and dry.

It means there could be a big difference in temperatures and rain for North Texans depending on where you live.

Rain chances will drop Friday and Saturday.

Remember to move your clocks forward for Daylight Saving Time before you go to bed on Saturday.