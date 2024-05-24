North Texas counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. on Friday night.

Coverage for the event is not expected to be high, but for the areas that do see storms it could be severe.

Storms developing on the dry line out west aren't severe yet, but will increase as they head east in the late afternoon.

Hail up to the size of baseballs is the main concern this evening.

The storms will be capable of producing 60+ mph winds and low shot at an isolated tornado as well.

The main storm threat will last through 11 p.m.

Several schools have planned outdoor graduation ceremonies on Friday.

Van High School moved its graduation ceremony to tomorrow.

Carroll ISD in Southlake and Aledo pushed back the start of their graduation ceremonies due to the weather.

Friday night's storms will die off overnight and the muggy air will return with a layer of low clouds.

Saturday will again be muggy and hot with a heat index over 100.

The storm chances for Saturday are now lower in North Texas because the dry line will be farther west.

