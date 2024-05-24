Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 5:03 PM CDT until FRI 6:00 PM CDT, Johnson County, Ellis County, Hill County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 4:54 PM CDT until FRI 6:00 PM CDT, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 5:04 PM CDT until FRI 6:00 PM CDT, Parker County, Hood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:26 AM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:24 PM CDT, Red River County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 3:12 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Red River County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 3:10 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County
Dallas weather: Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches in place across North Texas

Updated  May 24, 2024 4:27pm CDT
Severe Weather
North Texas counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. on Friday night.

Coverage for the event is not expected to be high, but for the areas that do see storms it could be severe.

Storms developing on the dry line out west aren't severe yet, but will increase as they head east in the late afternoon.

Hail up to the size of baseballs is the main concern this evening.

The storms will be capable of producing 60+ mph winds and low shot at an isolated tornado as well.

The main storm threat will last through 11 p.m.

Dallas weather: May 24 - 4:30 p.m. Update

FOX 4's Dylan Federico tracks storms as they move across North Texas.

Several schools have planned outdoor graduation ceremonies on Friday.

Van High School moved its graduation ceremony to tomorrow.

Carroll ISD in Southlake and Aledo pushed back the start of their graduation ceremonies due to the weather.

Live Radar - North Texas

7-Day Forecast

Friday night's storms will die off overnight and the muggy air will return with a layer of low clouds.

Saturday will again be muggy and hot with a heat index over 100.

The storm chances for Saturday are now lower in North Texas because the dry line will be farther west.

