Friday is going to be hot, humid, and stormy for some in North Texas.

The heat index for the day will be over 100 thanks to temperatures in the 90s and high dewpoints as the clouds break up.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

MORE: Dallas - Fort Worth Weather

Then between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., there’s a risk that scattered but severe storms will pop on the dry line west of Interstate 35.

They could bring lightning, high winds, and hail as they move east.

The storms will die off overnight and the muggy air will return with a layer of low clouds.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday will again be muggy and hot with a heat index over 100.

The storm chances for Saturday are now lower in North Texas because the dry line will be farther west.

Coverage is around 20% with areas well west and north of the Metroplex most at risk.

Sunday could be the hottest day so far this season with temps in the upper 90s.

The record for the day is 99. Sunday’s high will be just under that thanks to a southwest wind.

Memorial Day Forecast

Memorial Day also looks hotter now because the expected cold front has slowed and may not reach North Texas until the afternoon.

Temps will be in the low to mid-90s with a low chance for gusty storms.