Dallas Weather: Hail, high winds possible for some Thursday

The warm, spring-like weather will turn to possibly severe thunderstorms later this week.

FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews said rain chances linger into the end of the weekend. It will also be on the colder side later this week.

Evan said Wednesday is mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 80s in the Dallas – Fort Worth metroplex.

"Tomorrow is the day with the warm and humid air which may produce some active weather," he said.

Most of North Texas is under a slight risk for hail and high winds Thursday afternoon and evening.

"Hail is my number one concern tomorrow," Evan said. "Oklahoma and maybe northeast Texas we have a tornado risk with a little more low-level wind shear. But for us, our bigger concern is hail and some gusty winds with the strongest storms."

Storms could arrive as early as 1 or 2 p.m. and linger through the evening. But they will be scattered.

"They’re not for everybody. Maybe a little more than half of us get rain, certainly no more than two-thirds of us will get rain out of this and that’s tomorrow," Evan said.

Cooler air follows with rain showers in the middle of the day on Friday and Saturday.

Sunday should be dryer for St. Patrick’s Day, but Evan isn’t ruling out the possibility of a shower or two.