There is a risk of some severe weather in North Texas on Monday night.

Storms are expected to move from west to east through the area from the early evening hours.

Monday Forecast: Chance of Storms, Hail, High Winds

The day starts with a small chance of some showers in the early morning hours, but that rain should move out quickly.

Most of the day will be windy, with south winds blowing between 15 and 25 mph.

Temperatures will be in the high 70s and low 80s.

The chances of storms will ramp up as we move into the early evening hours.

This will likely be a broken line of storms, meaning not everyone will see rain, and we could not see storms at all.

"It's not a gimme. It's an if we get a storm, it is going to be 7 to 10 in the Metroplex," said FOX 4 meteorologist Evan Andrews.

The areas to the east could see storms from about 10 p.m. to midnight.

If storms do pop up they have a chance of being severe.

The highest risk is hail. We could see hailstones up to the size of eggs.

Strong winds could blow up to 60 mph, but the chances of a tornado spinning up are very low.

Large hail is the biggest risk in the Metroplex and to the north, but there won't be a lot of storms.

"This isn't going to be a ton of bad storms, only one or two of them, but you don't want to have that one at your house," said Andrews.

Our advice: put your car in the garage just to be safe tonight.

Dallas-Fort Worth Live Radar

7-Day Forecast

Monday's storms should clear out by early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday should be a windy day with highs only in the low 60s.

The rest of the work week should be fairly dry, with high temperatures between 70 and 80 degrees.

Our next chance of storms could move Saturday into Sunday.