Brrr! Arctic cold front with wind chills in teens headed for Dallas area

Get ready for another big freeze!

Wednesday may have started out mild, but an arctic front will cause temperatures to fall in the afternoon and dip below freezing overnight.

FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Evan Andrews said by Thursday morning, temperatures around North Texas will be in the 20s with wind chills in the lower teens.

Thursday will feel like a true winter day. There’s no chance of snow, though. It will be mostly cloudy, gusty and very dry.

Friday morning will be even colder with temperatures below 20 in most of DFW and in the teens north of the Metroplex.

Don’t forget to cover your plants, wrap your pipes, and bring in your pets.

The weekend will be much more moderate with some clouds and some sunshine. Highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

But if you like the colder weather, don’t worry. There’s another front with much colder air in the forecast for next week.

