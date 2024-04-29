161 tornadoes reported in US since Friday

It is officially severe weather season in the United States.

161 tornadoes have been reported in the U.S. since last Friday, including the tornadoes that killed 4 in Oklahoma and the terrifying EF-3 caught on camera in Nebraska.

199 tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service throughout the central United States.

10 tornadoes were confirmed in Texas on Friday.

The DFW area did not see any tornadoes, with much of the activity to the northwest and southeast.

So far this year, 7 tornadoes have touched down in North Texas.

Collin County saw an EF-0 tornado in March.

More severe weather could be coming later this week with a series of storms expected in the coming