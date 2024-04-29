Expand / Collapse search

161 tornadoes reported in US since Friday

By
Published  April 29, 2024 2:14pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 4

161 tornadoes reported in US since last Friday

161 tornadoes have been reported in the U.S. since last Friday, including the tornadoes that killed 4 in Oklahoma and the terrifying EF-3 caught on camera in Nebraska.

It is officially severe weather season in the United States.

161 tornadoes have been reported in the U.S. since last Friday, including the tornadoes that killed 4 in Oklahoma and the terrifying EF-3 caught on camera in Nebraska.

Related

Watch: Massive tornado crosses Nebraska interstate, residents told to see shelter
article

Watch: Massive tornado crosses Nebraska interstate, residents told to see shelter

As weather officials urged eastern Nebraska residents to seek shelter, a massive tornado was spotted on Friday moving through Lincoln and Omaha metro areas.

199 tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service throughout the central United States.

10 tornadoes were confirmed in Texas on Friday.

Tornado damages several homes in Navarro County

There's damage from reported tornadoes that broke out Friday afternoon across several north and central Texas counties.

The DFW area did not see any tornadoes, with much of the activity to the northwest and southeast.

So far this year, 7 tornadoes have touched down in North Texas.

Collin County saw an EF-0 tornado in March.

More severe weather could be coming later this week with a series of storms expected in the coming 