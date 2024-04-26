Watch: Massive tornado crosses Nebraska interstate, residents told to see shelter

As weather officials urged eastern Nebraska residents to seek shelter, a massive tornado was spotted on Friday moving through Lincoln and Omaha metro areas.

Video taken by Clint Hendricks IV shows the massive tornado swirling through the area from nearby Interstate 80, as cars pull over.

"Lots of debris in the air," Hendricks can be heard saying in the video.

Residents have been urged to seek shelter "immediately" as tornadoes move through the area, according to Storyful.

In Omaha, Nebraska, a tornado emergency was issued on the west and north sides of the city. The National Weather Service offices issue a tornado emergency when a "severe threat to human life and catastrophic damage are imminent or ongoing," FOX Weather reported.

Tornado Watches have been issued by the Storm Prediction Center from eastern Nebraska through East Texas and cover at least half a dozen states. FOX Weather confirmed that severe thunderstorms will likely be in parts of eastern Nebraska and impact other surrounding states.

FOX Weather and Storyful contributed to this report.

