Texas To-Do List: Fireside Surf

North Texas isn't usually a spot you would associate with surfing.

Fireside Surf in The Colony is looking to change that.

"Fireside surf to me is awesome surfing, with great food, and tasty beverages, and that’s it," said Billy Adams, co-owner of Fireside Surf.

While this looks like your typical surf park, you've never experienced anything like this before.

"This is brand-new technology. It's not available in the United States, except in Chelan, Washington, and in Waikiki in Hawaii. In this technology is real surfing, using real surfboards with real fins," Adams said.

What you may have seen before are FlowRiders, which is not really made for surfing.

"FlowRider is a very different technology where you use a skim board. It's fun, but it's fairly aggressive fun. This is much more like surfing behind a boat, you know, if you've ever wake surfed before. And if you're a professional surfer, which we've had several here on the waves, they shred," Adams explained.

If you think that you need to be a professional surfer to get out on those waves, think again.

"Absolutely not. Our instructors are incredible. They're going to make sure that you are confident, you're comfortable, you get the safety instructions, you know what to do, but anyone can surf," said co-owner Christie Nix.

They also make sure you have everything you need, so all you have to do is just show up.

"We provide everything, but you can bring your own stuff too. Want to bring your wetsuit? That's awesome. If not, we have it. If you want to bring your own board, there are different requirements that we have. Our teams are going to check it out and make sure that the wave and the board are going to be compatible," said Nix.

Along with making reservations, we recommend getting here early, so you can get the most out of your time on the water.

"You get here 45 minutes before your wave time. That gives you time to check in with our staff and get suited up. Get geared up, and then you get the instruction from our instructors. So, you get like a little bit of a preview. And then once you transition over to the wave, you're going to get more instruction throughout your 40-minute session," said Nix.

Even though you are part of a group, you will never have to worry about crashing into someone.

"You are going to be one of 12 people that are going to share the wave. You're not all going to be on the wave at the same time. It means you're going to get the wave to yourself, and you're going to be able to have that time with an instructor that's guiding you, who's going to set you up and make sure you’re ready to ride it," explained Nix. "Once you fall, then you go back to the line and the next person steps up. So, it's this rotating process and making sure everybody gets a fair challenge."

Think you can brave the surf in the middle of winter?

"Fireside is open all year long. Obviously, we’ll keep it warmer in the cooler months, and cooler in the hotter months," said Nix.

If surfing just isn't your speed, their food and drink menu alone is worth checking out.

"Our tagline is ‘closer to surf, closer to life’. And we want you to come here, eat, bond, surf, hang out with your friends. Like, we're building the community around surf. We're building a community around that shared experience and connection in a place that's just exciting and fun and new for the area," said Patton Nix, co-owner of Fireside Surf.

"We're bringing the surf lifestyle to Dallas, Texas," said Adams.

You can check out Fireside Surf at 5772 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, TX 75056.

