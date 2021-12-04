Oxford High School shooting: What’s known about the victims, suspect and parents
Four students were killed and several others hurt in a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan. Here’s what we know so far.
Oxford shooter's parents plead not guilty to involuntary manslaughter
James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested early Saturday morning after a region-wide manhunt took place Friday afternoon.
Involuntary manslaughter: What Oxford High School shooting suspect’s parents are charged with
The parents of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old accused of shooting and killing four students earlier this week at Oxford High School, have each been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.