Writers name Cowboys' Micah Parsons 'Rookie of the Year'
DALLAS - The Pro Football Writers of America named Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons the Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Parsons set a Cowboys record for rookies with 13 sacks during his first season.
He is also a top candidate for the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award and its Defensive Player of the Year award.
Those awards will be announced a few days before the Super Bowl.
