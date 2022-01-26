Writers name Cowboys' Micah Parsons 'Rookie of the Year'

article

The Pro Football Writers of America named Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons the Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Parsons set a Cowboys record for rookies with 13 sacks during his first season.

He is also a top candidate for the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award and its Defensive Player of the Year award.

Those awards will be announced a few days before the Super Bowl.

