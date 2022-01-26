Expand / Collapse search

Writers name Cowboys' Micah Parsons 'Rookie of the Year'

Dallas Cowboys
DALLAS - The Pro Football Writers of America named Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons the Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Parsons set a Cowboys record for rookies with 13 sacks during his first season.

He is also a top candidate for the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award and its Defensive Player of the Year award.

Those awards will be announced a few days before the Super Bowl.

