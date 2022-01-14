Expand / Collapse search

Cowboys' Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons, and Zack Martin named to All-Pro Team

Dallas Cowboys
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts to a defensive stop during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys had three players named to the first team AP NFL All-Pro Team.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs and rookie linebacker Micah Parsons were named All-Pro for the first time, while guard Zack Martin made his fifth appearance on the team.

It was also announced Friday that Parsons was a finalist for the NFL Rookie of the Year.

Parsons is the only rookie on the All-Pro team. He leads the Cowboys with 13 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Diggs leads the NFL with 11 interceptions this year.

