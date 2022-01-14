Cowboys' Trevon Diggs, Micah Parsons, and Zack Martin named to All-Pro Team

article

The Dallas Cowboys had three players named to the first team AP NFL All-Pro Team.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs and rookie linebacker Micah Parsons were named All-Pro for the first time, while guard Zack Martin made his fifth appearance on the team.

It was also announced Friday that Parsons was a finalist for the NFL Rookie of the Year.

RELATED: Micah Parsons among finalists for NFL Rookie of the Year

Parsons is the only rookie on the All-Pro team. He leads the Cowboys with 13 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Diggs leads the NFL with 11 interceptions this year.

Advertisement

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Coverage