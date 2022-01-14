Micah Parsons among finalists for NFL Rookie of the Year

article

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is one of six finalists for NFL Rookie of the Year.

He’s the only defensive player among the finalists.

It was also announced Friday that he is first-team All Pro.

Many believe Parsons also has a chance to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year. His versatility has been on display this season, as he has lined up at linebacker and edge rusher, as well as dropping back into coverage a number of times.

Parsons has been a leader for the Cowboys' defense, and leads the team with 13 sacks and three forced fumbles.

