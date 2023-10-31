World Series Game 4: Rangers hope to continue postseason road winning streak

The Texas Rangers haven’t lost a game on the road in the postseason yet. They’re hoping to continue that streak for Tuesday night’s Game 4 in the World Series.

Andrew Heaney will get the ball to start for the Rangers. The left-hander pitched six pitches in Game 2 with one hit allowed.

In Game 3 on Monday night, back spasms forced Max Scherzer out early. His status for later in the series is up in the air.

"You know, obviously, you want to be out there. But, you know, John Gray came in and did a great job for us. Man, he really saved us. You know, he pitched great," Scherzer said.

Joe Mantiply will start on the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The National Anthem singer for Game 4 is four-time Grammy nominee Mickey Guyton. She made history as the first Black artist to earn a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album.

The Rangers are now 9-0 on the road this postseason. That’s a new MLB record.

When asked about the streak, Corey Seager said it’s not something that can be easily explained.

"Uh, yeah, we’re just showing up every day. We’re trying to play good ball every day. I don’t know how to credit it to anything other than that. Sorry," the Rangers shortstop said.

The Rangers will once again open the doors at Globe Life Field for fans to watch the World Series together.

Just like during past games, fans can enjoy concessions with the game on the big screen.

Admission is $10 for first-come, first-served seating. Parking is free.

The doors open at 6 p.m.

The first pitch will be thrown out just after 7 p.m.

Coverage of the game on FOX 4 starts at 4 p.m.

