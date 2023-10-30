Max Scherzer pulled early from start due to back tightness

The Texas Rangers had to go to their bullpen earlier than originally planned during Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night.

Starter Max Scherzer had to be removed due to back tightness before the fourth inning.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 30: Max Scherzer #31 of the Texas Rangers walks off the field after leaving the game due to injury in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Three of the World Series at Chase Field on October 30, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Scherzer took a grounder off the back in the bottom of the second inning.

The Rangers starters fought through the third inning, but while warming up for the fourth had to leave the game.

After the game, Scherzer said his injury does not have anything to do with the comebacker.

He said he had back spasms, which he has dealt with in the past.

"In that third inning my back tightened up. I was able to get through the third and then, like I said, I had nothing," Scherzer said.

FOX's Ken Rosenthal said Scherzer was "near tears" as he went back into the locker room with the Rangers holding a 3-0.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said he was hopeful Scherzer would be able to return in the series.

Scherzer said it will likely be 48 hours before he knows how his back feels for sure.

The extent of the pitcher's injuries are unknown at this time.

Scherzer has dealt with injuries since September.

A strained shoulder forced him to miss the end of the regular season, wild card round and ALDS.

The Rangers turned to Jon Gray in the bottom of the fourth.

Gray was scheduled to be the Game 4 starter.

At this point, it is unknown who will start Game 4 for Texas.