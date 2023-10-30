World Series: National Anthem singers for Game 3 and 4 announced

Major League Baseball announced who will perform the National Anthem for Games 3 and 4 of the World Series at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The first pitch for both games will be at 7:03 p.m. CST.

The National Anthem will be performed at 6:45 p.m.

National Anthem Game 3 – Jordin Sparks

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 17: Jordin Sparks performs onstage during the 54th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb Allen Arena on October 17, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Singer and songwriter Jordin Sparks will perform for Game 3 on Monday night.

The Phoenix native was the winner of season six of American Idol, one of the show’s highest-rated seasons.

Sparks has toured with Britney Spears, Alicia Keys, the Jonas Brothers, New Kids on the Block, and the Backstreet Boys, as well as headlined her own tour.

Most recently she performed in the Broadway musical Waitress.

National Anthem Game 4 – Mickey Guyton

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Mickey Guyton attends the Wish Gala 2023 at Fairmont Century Plaza on October 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles)

Four-time Grammy nominee and Arlington native Mickey Guyton will perform the anthem for Game 4.

Guyton made history as the first Black artist to earn a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album.

Her song "Remember Her Name" was also nominated for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

Guyton performed the National Anthem for the Super Bowl in 2022.