Texas Rangers hosting watch parties at Globe Life Field for Games 3, 4 and 5

The Texas Rangers are opening the doors of Globe Life Field, so fans can watch the World Series.

The watch parties will be held for Game 3 Monday night, Game 4 Tuesday night and Game 5 Wednesday night.

The gates will open each night at 6 p.m., ahead of the 7:03 p.m. first pitch.

Fans can get in for $10 and park for free Tundra Lot B, Tacoma Lot R, and RAV4 Lot Q.

The game will be shown on the jumbotron and fans can enjoy some concessions at the ballpark.

MORE WORLD SERIES COVERAGE:

The Grand Slam Team Store will also be open for fans wanting to buy merch.

The Rangers will also be giving away prizes throughout the game, including 2024 Rangers tickets, postseason merchandise, autographed memorabilia and more.

You can get tickets at rangers.com/watchparty or GlobeLifeField.com.