World Series: Diamondbacks players and coaches with Texas connections

The Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks are facing off in the 2023 World Series.

Some of the players and coaches on the D-backs have connections to Texas and the Rangers.

Jeff Banister

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 28: Jeff Banister #28 of the Texas Rangers watches from the dugout as the Rangers take on the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in the seventh inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on April 28, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

Diamondbacks bench coach Jeff Banister is probably the biggest and most obvious connection between the two clubs.

Banister served as the Rangers manager from 2015-2018.

Texas had a 325-313 record under Banister, who won the AL Manager of the Year Award in 2022, but the team never got out of the ALDS.

He was fired after a last place finish in the AL West in 2018.

Banister also attended La Marque High School, south of Houston, and played baseball at Lee College in Baytown.

Banister has been the bench coach for the Diamondbacks since 2022.

Jordan Lawlar

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 22: Jordan Lawlar #92 of the Arizona Diamondbacks poses for a portrait during photo day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 22, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

21-year-old Carrollton-native Jordan Lawlar made his MLB debut for the Diamondbacks this September.

Lawlar is the Diamondbacks' top prospect, but has mostly found himself on the bench during Arizona's playoff run, only recording one at-bat.

Lawlar was selected by the D-backs with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Jesuit College Prep School in Dallas.

He hit .412 for Jesuit with 6 homers in 36 games in 2021.

Alek Thomas

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 20: Alek Thomas #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates his two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning during Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Chase Field on October 20,

Outfielder Alek Thomas has had some clutch moments in the Diamondbacks postseason run.

He's hit four homers, including a two-run blast that helped push the D-backs over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series.

Thomas had committed to TCU to play both baseball and football, but was drafted by Arizona in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft and opted against going to college.

Evan Longoria

Baseball: ALDS Playoffs: Tampa Bay Rays Evan Longoria (3) in action, at bat vs Texas Rangers at Rangers Ballpark. Game 1. Arlington, TX 9/30/2011CREDIT: Greg Nelson (Photo by Greg Nelson /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)(Set Number: X86465 TK1 R1

Evan Longoria is no stranger to playoff baseball against the Texas Rangers.

Longoria was a member of the Tampa Bay Rays team that got beat by the Rangers in the playoffs in 2010 and 2011.

Longoria also has a connection to Rangers manager Bruce Bochy.

Bochy managed Longoria in 2018 and 2019 when he played for the Giants.

Torey Lovullo

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 18: Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks points to the bullpen as he walks to the mound to pull Zach Davies #27 in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 18, 2023 in Atlanta, Georg

Arizona Diamondbacks manager was nearly the skipper for the Texas Rangers.

Following Ron Washington's firing in 2014, Lovullo interviewed for the Rangers manager job.

Texas decided to hire Jeff Banister.

Lovullo was hired as the Diamondbacks manager for the 2017 season.

Lovullo now has the most regular-season wins in D-backs franchise history (495) and the most losses (537).