Rangers announce LHP Andrew Heaney to start Game 4 of World Series

The Texas Rangers had to adjust their plans for Game 4 of the World Series late Monday night.

The Rangers announced LHP Andrew Heaney will start on Tuesday night after Jon Gray, who they wanted to start Game 4, was forced into work in relief on Monday night.

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 28: Andrew Heaney #44 of the Texas Rangers pitches in the seventh inning during Game 2 of the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in Arling Expand

Starter Max Scherzer left the game on Monday night before the start of the fourth inning due to back spasms.

Gray pitched three scoreless innings on Monday with 3 strikeouts.

Heaney pitched two-thirds of an inning in Saturday's 9-1 loss to the D-backs.

Related article

His last start came in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he gave up 3 earned runs before being pulled with two outs left in the first inning.

Game 4 of the World Series starts at 7:03 p.m. on Tuesday night.

You can watch the game on FOX 4.